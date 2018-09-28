More Downpours on the Menu This Weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - As we head into the weekend, look for those rain chances to quickly return to East Texas. Saturday’s rain chance will be at 40% before going up to 60% on Sunday.
We are not looking out washout conditions, but be mindful you may be dodging some passing downpours on both days this weekend.
These increasing rain chances will come courtesy of higher moisture levels returning to the area. With more humidity in the air, we will also be warming up, with highs climbing back into the lower-to-middle 80's.
Next week will feel more like late summer with lows in the 70′s and highs in the middle-to-upper 80′s with partly cloudy skies and muggy conditions with only a slim chance of rain during the mid-week time frame.
Our next big weather maker and cold front look to arrive about eight days from now, or the first weekend in October.
