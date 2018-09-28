SFA Announces 2018-19 Basketball schedule

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - After months of build up the defending Southland Conference Tournament champions are releasing their full basketball schedule.
For a few months, bigger opponents were already known. Those home games were against Marist, Louisiana Tech and Alabama. Road games announced earlier were against the University of Miami and Baylor.
On Twitter Friday, the school started releasing videos announcing the games. The first home game for the Lumberjacks will be against Texas Wesleyan on November 6th. Two days later they will host Southwestern Assemblies of God University.
This year the Lumberjacks will look to make it back-to-back trips to the NCAA National Tournament. It would also be their fifth trip in the last six years.
