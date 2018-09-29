Daytime Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - We begin the day with patchy fog and drizzle for many, and also showers in Deep East Texas. The rain in the southern part of our area will move towards the north, and there is a small rain chance throughout the day. There could be a few isolated thunderstorms, but no severe weather is expected. Highs will be below average for most, hang out near 80 degrees.
Expect a few more showers Sunday. A small rain chance will continue for the work week ahead with a mix of sun and clouds. A southerly flow will push warm air back into the area. Highs will rise into the upper 80s by midweek. Overnight lows will dip near 70 degrees.
