Kilgore police search for armed robbery suspect

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -
The search continues for a suspect, or suspects, who robbed an East Texas individual in her home at gun-point.
Police say it happened around 10:30 last night at a home on Bean avenue in Kilgore.
Still searching South Kilgore for clues, police are working to identify a robbery suspect.
“We had an individual that was robbed when they returned home last night. The suspect approached her from behind and was armed with a long gun. He stole property from her not cash,” said Trae Portwood, a detective with the Kilgore Police Department.
Police say the suspect had a flashlight attached to the stock of the gun. They've focused their search on a nearby wooded area, which may have been a makeshift staging point.
“I even had my husband check around our house this morning before he left for work. We were a little scared,” said neighbor Courtney Clinton.
However, investigators said after talking with neighbors, there may be more than one person they’re looking for.
“We think we may be dealing with multiple individuals based on talking with neighbors. We seem to be getting two different descriptions of people that were seen in the area,” Portwood said.
News of the robbery left many neighbors fearful for their safety.
“It’s always scary when something happens like this, but I just never thought it would happen here in my neighborhood,” Clinton said.
“When a guy’s on foot carrying a long gun, it’s hard to be conspicuous,” Portwood said.
The victim described the man as a white male, wearing dark clothing and a dark ski mask.
Police advised residents to stay indoors while they searched.
No one was injured, and police are still searching for suspects.
Anyone with information on the robbery or anyone who may have been in the area of the robbery, is asked to call the Kilgore Police Department.
