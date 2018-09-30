China manufacturing weakens amid US tariff battle

FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, a cargo truck drives amid stacked shipping containers at the Yangshan port in Shanghai. China’s export orders shrank in September as a tariff battle with Washington over technology escalated, adding to downward pressure on the world’s No. 2 economy, two surveys showed Sunday, Sept. 30. The reports add to signs Chinese trade, which had held up despite U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff hikes, might be weakening. That adds to pressure on an economy that already was forecast to cool due to slowing global consumer demand and lending controls imposed to rein in a debt boom. (AP Photo/File)