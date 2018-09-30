Daytime Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Temperatures are starting out in the upper 60s and lowers 70s, and due to clouds and rain won't rise too high today. This afternoon, expect to only reach near 80 degrees during peak heating hours. Showers, and potentially a few storms, are possible this afternoon. Rain coverage will be at 40%.
The week ahead will include smaller rain chances and higher temperatures. Monday’s highs will be in the mid 80s, and the rest of the week will mostly be in the upper 80s. Overnight lows are expected to continue to be near 70 degrees. Sunshine makes a comeback midweek, and lasts through the weekend.
