East Texas decorated veteran passes away

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -A decorated veteran who lived in East Texas has died
According to an obituary on Dignity Memorial’s website, Major Gerald “Jerry” French passed away on Friday, September 28 in Lufkin.
The obituary said he was raised on a cattle ranch in Campo, Colorado and graduated at 16 years old from Liberal Kansas School.
In June 1941, he joined the United States Air Force, but he could not get his wings until he turned 18 years old.
The obituary said he was the youngest flight commander leading over Europe, flying his 50th mission on D-Day over Normandy.
The obituary said French and his crew were the only ones to come back from the 450th Bomb Group with all original members.
He returned home from Europe in 1944.
French also served in the Korean War, flying 35 missions and in Vietnam, where he would fly the new troops over and wounded and deceased soldiers back home.
The obituary said French retired from the US Air Force in 1964 with 23 years of service. In later years, he worked as a flight instructor for commercial airlines; he retired from American Airlines at 74 years old.
French will be interred with military honors at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
