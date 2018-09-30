Lufkin’s Keke Coutee set for NFL debut

Indianapolis, IN (KTRE) - It was a good morning for Houston Texans fans in East Texas when it was announced Lufkin native Keke Coutee would be active for their week 4 game.
It has been seven weeks of waiting, between four preseason games and three regular season games as Coutee had been battling a hamstring injury since early training camp. Couttee has been inactive since the season began despite practicing with the team. earlier this week, Bruce Ellington was put on injured reserved, moving Coutee up in the line up.
Coutee was drafted by the team in the fourth round during the 2018 NFL draft. Despite being injured, Coutee has been praised by the coaching staff.
“I’m really excited for Keke and his opportunity as this week progresses and everything like that,” Texans receivers coach John Perry said. “If he continues to do the things he’s doing, it’ll be an exciting time for him. That’s important as he’s starting to get ready for his first NFL experience.”
Earlier in the week Coutee said the strain wqs gone and for him it was getting rid of the game rust.
With no game rust, the former all Big 12 selection was one of the top wide receivers In college football last year.
“He has a lot of quickness," Perry said. "He’s a great route runner and he has very strong hands in the intermediate, shorter areas. He’s very explosive, which will add one more dimension to our pass offense.”
