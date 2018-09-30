Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Calm and quiet conditions will continue tonight. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s, near 70 degrees.
Another round of showers are on tap for tomorrow, especially during the afternoon. A few storms could develop, but no severe weather is expected. Mostly cloudy skies and rain will help keep temperatures in the low 80s.
Highs will rise throughout the work week. By Monday, we will be back in the mid 80s, and the rest of the week will feature peak temperatures in the upper 80s. My midweek, sunshine will return. A southerly flow will be in place, coming in at about 5-10 mph. A few showers could develop during the afternoon.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.