Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s the weather where you live: Partly to mostly cloudy through the day today with a chance for some scattered showers and thundershowers, especially this afternoon in Deep East Texas. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s today with light south and southeast winds. Chances for rain dwindle away through the middle of the week. Partly cloudy skies for tomorrow and Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Much the same for Thursday with rain chances returning by Friday. Slight chances for rain will continue into the weekend and begin to increase early next week.