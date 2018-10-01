Deep East Texas musician to appear on ‘The Voice’

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - After a successful, yet controversial run on ‘America’s Got Talent’ in 2013, a Lufkin native has found himself back in the national spotlight -- and instead of turning heads, he’s turning chairs.
NBC’s ‘The Voice’ released a special sneak peak of Dave Fenley’s blind audition on the show on Friday. Fenley’s debut is set to air Monday night.
If you’re a fan of country music, you probably know Finley has quite the following in Deep East Texas. Besides his performance on ‘America’s Got Talent’, which saw him exit for a performance where he included beat-boxing, he also performed on the Republican National Convention main stage in Cleveland, OH, before then Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump took the stage.
A fellow musician and friend of Fenley’s said he’s not surprised at all such a big voice from East Texas would find itself back on the national stage competing for a recording contract.
“I think it’s amazing, I think it’s great for him, because obviously he’s super talented," said Joe Cuellar. "He’s got a powerful voice, like, if he was in a room and there wasn’t no microphone there, his voice would still resonate and fill the room.”
Fenley will compete in the third night of blind auditions in an episode which airs Monday night at 7 p.m. The sneak peak cuts before the Lufkin native chooses whose team he will be on. But, if family weighs any on his decision, he could end up on Team Blake.
“It’s just great to see what he’s accomplished, and see the support behind him from his hometown communities," said Cuellar.
According to his website, Fenley is compared to Joe Cocker and Otis Redding. He began singing at the age of 2 and began performing and writing his own songs with a band he formed in high school.
Fenley said in a previous story that he moved to Canada after junior high and came back to East Texas when he attended college at Stephen F. Austin State University.
He toured all over Texas for the past 15 years before he moved to Nashville back in 2013.
