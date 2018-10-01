Lufkin singer to appear on the Voice

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A Lufkin native will appear on the singing reality show, the Voice.
David Fenely will appear on Monday’s episode of the Voice during the show’s “Blind Auditions.” The singer performed “Help Me Hold On” for the panel of judges, impressing both Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.
According to the Fenely’s website, he was born and raised in Lufkin where his passion for music began. In a previous story, it was reported that he moved to Canada after junior high but returned to the Piney Woods to attend college at Stephen F. Austin University.
Fenely previously performed on the Republican National Convention main stage in 2016. Fenely was also a contestant on America’s Got Talent in 2013, reaching the semifinal rounds before his run came to an end.
According to his website, Fenely is performing in South Padre Island, Texas tonight as part of his Back to Texas Tour.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.