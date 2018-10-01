New Nacogdoches video board to be ready for Friday night football

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - For the first time in over 30 years Nacogdoches Dragons fans will have a new scoreboard that will offer more than just the basics.
A new video board has been installed at the Dragon Stadium and it will help improve the game experience. Not only will the board have the score and other game information, such as down and yards to go, it will also offer video of the game.
“It great for the entire school,” head coach Bobby Reyes said. “The board will be ran by one of our student technology classes here on campus. They will put the video together. They will put the ads together and the graphics together. We’ve had the old board since, I believe 1986, it was to the point where it gave us a lot of problems. For the past several years if it rained the scoreboard would go out we cannot use it.”.
The board was approved by school board members in the summer and could not have come at a better time. The Dragons play their district home opener Friday night against Lindale and the old board finally stopped working last week.
The district is also working on installing a new audio system to go with the higher quality video. Reyes said they hope to have the board in operation for their Tuesday night junior high games but it will for sure be working for their district game on Friday.
