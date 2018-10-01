One killed in San Augustine County crash

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - One person died Saturday morning after a fatal crash in San Augustine County.
According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash involved two vehicles and happened on SH 147 about eight miles south of San Augustine.
The press release said the preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 7 a.m., a 2011 Ford passenger car was traveling north on SH 147. For unknown reasons the Ford drove across the center of the roadway and struck a southbound 2016 Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer head-on.
The press release said the driver of the passenger car is identified as 25-year-old Jquadron Thomas from Nacogdoches. Thomas was pronounced deceased at the scene by a San Augustine County Justice of the Peace.
The press release said the driver of the truck tractor semi-trailer is identified as 59-year-old Farajollah Hayati from Flint, TX. Hayati was not reportedly injured during the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
