Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -After a few showers this afternoon, the area is back to dry and quiet conditions. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70s. Monday morning will be quiet and cloudy. Rain coverage will increase going into the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Clouds and rain chances will decrease and high will increase going towards the middle of the week. Highs will reach the upper 80s by Tuesday. Overnight lows will stick around the lower 70s. Small rain chances come back at the end of the week.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.