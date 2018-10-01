Rain Chances on the Decline This Week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The calendar may have flipped months, but the wet weather still remains in place as scattered, heavy downpours will be with us through the rest of today and may linger into the early evening hours before fizzling shortly thereafter.
The many features that have led to our recent stretch of wet weather will be moving away. This will allow a ridge of high pressure to build overhead the next few days, which will lead to a return to sunshine and mainly dry conditions. We cannot rule out a shower or two each afternoon, but the odds of getting wet will go down to 20% on Tuesday and then 10% on Wednesday and Thursday.
Less rain means more sunshine and warming temperatures, as daytime highs climb back into the upper 80′s this week, making for a sauna-like feel in the air.
With high pressure moving away from us next weekend, that will open up the door for slightly better rain chances to return to the Piney Woods.
At this time, there are no cold fronts that are scheduled to move through our part of the state and cool us down in the next seven days.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.