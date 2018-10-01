Red Zone 2018: Schedule for Week 6

All Games 7:30 unless noted
Canton vs Godley @ Raider Stadium, Sunnyvale, TX
6A
Tyler Lee @ North Mesquite
5A
Wylie East @ John Tyler
Magnolia @ Lufkin
Fourney @ Sulphur Springs
Hallsville @ Marshall
Jacksonville @ Whitehouse
Mt. Pleasant @ Pine Tree
Lindale @ Nacogdoches
4A
Life Waxahachie @ Athens
Pleasant Grove @ Carthage Bulldogs
Bullard @ Gilmer
Silsbee @ Spring Hill
Pittsburg @ Rusk
Hillsboro vs Wills Point
Brownsboro @ Center
Huntington @ Liberty
West Orange Stark @ Jasper
3A
Commerce vs Lone Oak
Howe vs Emory Rains
Hughes Springs vs Jefferson
West Rusk @ Gladewater – RED ZONE GAME OF THE WEEK
Tatum vs Sabine
Winnsboro vs White Oak
Crockett @ Diboll
Elkhart @ Franklin
Coldspring Oakhurst @ Trinity
Woodville @ Warren
Kirbyville @ Orangefield
Scurry-Rosser @ Edgewood
Winona @ Alba-Golden
Arp @ Frankston
Harmony @ Troup
Grand Saline @ Quitman
New Waverly @ Corrigan-Camden
Como-Pickton @ Trenton
2A
Lovelady @ Colmesneil
Grapeland @ Burkeville
Rivercrest @ Big Sandy
Cushing @ All Saints
Tenaha @ Beckville
Garrison @ Linden-Kildare
Harleton @ Timpson
Centerville @ San Augustine
1A
Tyler HEAT @ Fruitvale
Oakwood @ Union Hill
Christian Heritage @ Leverettes Chapel
Apple Springs @ Commnity Christian (Orange, TX)
TAAPS
Bishop Gorman vs Reicher Catholic
Faustina Academy vs ETCA *5PM
Willowbend vs Fannindel *7PM
