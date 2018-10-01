Red Zone 2018: Schedule for Week 6

October 1, 2018 at 9:14 AM CDT - Updated October 1 at 9:14 AM

All Games 7:30 unless noted

Thursday

Canton vs Godley @ Raider Stadium, Sunnyvale, TX

Friday October 5

6A

Tyler Lee @ North Mesquite

5A

Wylie East @ John Tyler

Magnolia @ Lufkin

Fourney @ Sulphur Springs

Hallsville @ Marshall

Jacksonville @ Whitehouse

Mt. Pleasant @ Pine Tree

Lindale @ Nacogdoches

4A

Life Waxahachie @ Athens

Pleasant Grove @ Carthage Bulldogs

Bullard @ Gilmer

Silsbee @ Spring Hill

Pittsburg @ Rusk

Hillsboro vs Wills Point

Brownsboro @ Center

Huntington @ Liberty

West Orange Stark @ Jasper

3A

Commerce vs Lone Oak

Howe vs Emory Rains

Hughes Springs vs Jefferson

West Rusk @ Gladewater – RED ZONE GAME OF THE WEEK

Tatum vs Sabine

Winnsboro vs White Oak

Crockett @ Diboll

Elkhart @ Franklin

Coldspring Oakhurst @ Trinity

Woodville @ Warren

Kirbyville @ Orangefield

Scurry-Rosser @ Edgewood

Winona @ Alba-Golden

Arp @ Frankston

Harmony @ Troup

Grand Saline @ Quitman

New Waverly @ Corrigan-Camden

Como-Pickton @ Trenton

2A

Lovelady @ Colmesneil

Grapeland @ Burkeville

Rivercrest @ Big Sandy

Cushing @ All Saints

Tenaha @ Beckville

Garrison @ Linden-Kildare

Harleton @ Timpson

Centerville @ San Augustine

1A

Tyler HEAT @ Fruitvale

Oakwood @ Union Hill

Christian Heritage @ Leverettes Chapel

Apple Springs @ Commnity Christian (Orange, TX)

TAAPS

Bishop Gorman vs Reicher Catholic

Faustina Academy vs ETCA *5PM

Willowbend vs Fannindel *7PM

