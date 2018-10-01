Volunteers ‘Drop Everything to Read’ to Lufkin kindergarten students

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Parents and other members of the Lufkin community volunteered their time Monday to read to students at Burley Primary School as part of an annual program that encourages literacy in students.
D.E.A.R stands for ‘Drop Everything and Read’, which highlights the importance of reading, and also kicks off the school’s book fair.
“Getting students excited about literacy and reading is incredible important,” said Erika Neill, a volunteer and parent of a kindergartner at Burley.
Neill said she volunteered her time with her child’s class because she feels it’s important to engage children during their formative years.
Reading is going to be the essential tool in all things education; you can’t do a math word problem if you can’t read and comprehend that word problem," said Neill. “I can’t stress enough how important it is, as a family unit, to be excited about literacy.”
