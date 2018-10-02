Angelina County Sheriff’s Office: Intoxicated man thought he was on reality TV show

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A 25-year-old man who was arrested on a public intoxication charge late Sunday night allegedly gave Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies the impression that he believed he was on a reality TV show that had something to do with social media.
Jacob Preson Lynch, of Palestine, was booked into the Angelina County Jail on a misdemeanor public intoxication charge on Sunday. He was released from the jail after he posted bail on a $500 bond amount the next day.
According to the ACSO media report, deputies responded to the area of State Highway 147 to check out a report that a man was knocking on doors and asking for food and water. The ACSO deputies found Lynch sitting on a chair under a carport a short time later.
“Deputies soon realized that [Lynch] was intoxicated on some sort of substance,” the media report stated. “Subject related he had been drinking and smoking meth.”
According to the media report, Lynch “seemed to believe he was on a reality TV show that had something to do with social media.”
Lynch was arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.
