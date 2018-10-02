Angelina County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teenager

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenager from the Huntington area.
18-year old Vanity Anastasia “Ana” Jones has been missing since September 30.
She was last seen at her home in Huntington.
She was wearing a baggy t-shirt, blue jeans and flip flops. Ana is most likely in possession of a small brown stuffed bear.
She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds.
If anyone has seen her or has any information, please contact the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office at 936-634-3331.
