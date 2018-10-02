Annual East Texas Food Show and Tasting draws large attendance

“Kids are pretty savvy these days. They’re eating out a lot, so they want their school menu to read a lot like a fast food menu,” said Amanda Calk, a registered dietitian with Lufkin ISD. “But we don’t have the luxury of having all of the items prepared exactly like a fast food restaurant. We can’t fry, we have to have whole grain product, low fat, low sodium. So a lot of these manufacturers have done a really good job at making these items that comply with those guidelines yet they taste good.”