Coach Quick: ‘Keke has “IT”’

Lufkin, TX (KTRE) - There was no way Lufkin Head Coach Todd Quick or his staff would miss the debut of Keke Coutee on the NFL stage.
“We were up here working but one of the coaches had it on his phone so we gathered around and we watched our guy,” Quick said. “You are always proud of your kids when they handle their business and succeed. I think it is unlimited on what he can do. He just has to stay healthy. The work is not a problem. That is what he has always done. He just takes care of his business.”
And take care of business he did. In his debut for the Houston Texans, Coutee set a record for the most receptions by a Texans player in their debut. He caught 11 passes and had 109 yards.
“They used him so much on the field,” Quick said. “You can really see how much of a threat they see him as and are trying to take advantage of it.”
Coutee was out all of the preseason and the first three games of the regular season with a strained hamstring. Earlier in the week, the Texans put Bruce Ellington on IR and that opened the door for Keke.
“Injuries are a tough thing because you don’t want to rush them back,” Quick said. “It is best to wait and be patient because what you can do is rush them back and they make it worse then is you just waited a little longer.”
His current coach Bill O’Brien was impressed with the rookie but did point out there is a long way to go.
“He did a nice job,"O’Brien said. "It was his first game. He has a lot to learn. There were a couple of plays he needs to do a better job on. He would have had a bigger day if that makes sense. For a rookie it was a pretty good first game. He has a lot to build on and improve on and I am sure when you guys talk to him, I am positive he will tell you that.”
Quick is not worried about Coutee getting better.
“His work ethic is always there. He has it. The sky is the limit for him. He will not have a problem going out there and getting better.”
Next up for Coutee and the Texans is a primetime showdown with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.
