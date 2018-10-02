Crime Stoppers asks for public’s help in IDing suspect in Family Dollar robbery

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Lufkin Crime Stoppers asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed the Family Dollar store on Kurth Drive on Sept. 23.
According to a bulletin on the Lufkin Crime Stoppers page, the robbery occurred at about 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 23. The crime took place in plain view of several customers and any passersby, but “but the criminal managed to disappear and, so far, has eluded investigators.”
“Video from the store, located at 1109 Kurth Drive in Lufkin, shows the man casually walking into the store and waiting at the cash register for customers to complete their purchases,” the bulletin stated. “His waiting isn’t strange since every transaction potentially increases his loot, but it seems odd that none of the customers reacted to his presence.”
According to the post, the man walked into the store wearing light, possibly gray-colored sweatpants, a black T-shirt, slide-style sandals, and a black baseball cap.
“What everyone should have noticed was the bandana covering the man’s face,” the Crime Stoppers bulletin stated. “No one flinched, not the customer who passed him walking into the store, not the customers who he allowed to go ahead of him in line, and not the employee working the register.”
After he was alone with the store employee, the suspect demanded money from the cash register drawers while motioning to his waist and indicating that he had a gun, the bulletin stated. The employee complied and turned over the store’s cash, a phone, and his own wallet.
At that point, the suspect walked away, the bulletin stated.
“Nearby, officers recovered the hat, T-shirt, and face covering used in the crime, so investigators are left with the description of a large-build - maybe 6'02" tall and 240 ponds - black male with tattoos that the victim could not describe,” the bulletin stated.
Anyone who can identify the suspect can go to the Lufkin Crime Stoppers website and click on the “Solve This” button at the bottom of the bulletin about the Family Dollar robbery. Tipsters may also use the Crime Stoppers app or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at (936) 63-TIPS.
“Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and might be eligible for a reward,” the bulletin stated.
