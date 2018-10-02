Feeling Warm and Muggy in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - High pressure will have an influence on our weather the next few days, which will lead to a return to partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions. We cannot rule out a shower or two each afternoon, but the odds of getting wet will go down to 10% on Wednesday and Thursday.
Less rain means more sunshine and warming temperatures, as daytime highs climb back into the upper 80′s this week, making for very muggy conditions in our part of the state.
High pressure will then shift away from our area by this weekend, which will open up the door for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to return to the forecast. At this time, we have the rain chance only at 30%, which means rain coverage will be scattered at best.
Despite the scattered showers coming into play this weekend and continuing through next week, it will remain unseasonably warm and humid as there are no signs of any cold fronts moving through East Texas in the foreseeable future.
