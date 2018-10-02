Former Cowboy Dez Bryant still entertains via social media

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - One of the most entertaining people associated with the NFL isn’t even playing for a team.
On Sundays, you can catch East Texans Patrick Mahomes II and Keke Coutee on the field helping their respective teams win. On social media, you are guaranteed a show with Dez Bryant taking to his keypad to voice his feelings and opinions.
Over the weekend, Dez wrote on Instagram how he was getting back in game shape and had been battling depression and anxiety attacks. He also took time to praise Ezekiel Elliott on the Cowboys game and Carson Wentz on his performance with the Eagles.
By Tuesday, Dez was back at it. In his latest tweet, the free agent replied to a fan’s question and said he would like to play for the Cowboys again but if not he would be playing somewhere else soon.
Bryant was cut by the Cowboys on April 13. He had reportedly been offered a multi-year deal with Baltimore and another deal with Cleveland but turned both down.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.