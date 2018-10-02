Junior League of Lufkin brings poverty to focus in ‘Little Black Dress' initiative

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Imagine having to wear the same clothes for five days in a row; that’s what the Junior League of Lufkin went into this week intending to do.
The Junior League launched its “Little Black Dress initiative” on Monday. It’s a poverty awareness fundraising campaign which has its participants wear the same black dress for five consecutive days. The purpose is to illustrate the effects poverty can have on a person’s access to resources.
“We take a week in October every year to really educate the community about the poverty we have in Angelina College,” said Hilary Walker, president of the Junior League of Lufkin. “We give statistics every day on our social media accounts, and then it’s fundraisers; we ask people to give back to support the projects that we already have in place.”
This year, Walker hired Sight and Sound Films to shoot a video to help explain how little black dresses can help bring awareness and alleviate poverty in the county.
“We would hear Junior League members and committee members asking, ‘We don’t know what a black dress is supposed to do with poverty,'” said Walker. “It’s really just about a daily walk, or in this case, five days, of what it’s like to be under-resourced. We don’t by any means pretend to know every issue, but we do that it’s a problem, and one the Junior League of Lufkin has committed to focus on.”
After the campaign ends, vouchers will be issued to local organizations that serve those in need. The vouchers are then redeemed at the Junior League of Lufkin’s Rummage Sale, where families can shop for clothes, bedding, and kitchen necessities.
If you’d like to donate to the JLL Little Black Dress campaign, or any other cause supported by the league, you can do so by visiting their website and clicking the ‘donate’ button at the bottom of the page.
