Lufkin’s Keke Coutee up for NFL Rookie of the week

Houston, TX (KTRE) - Lufkin’s Keke Coutee had quite a debut on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts and is now getitng recognized for it.
Coutee had 11 receptions and 109 yards. He broke the debut mark for the Texans by passing Andre Johnson’s six that he had.
The award is a fan vote online. Also up for the vote is Cleveland running back Nick Chubb who had 105 yards and 2 touchdowns, New England running back Sony Mitchel who rushed for 112 yards and 1 touchdown, Atlanta Wide receiver Calvin Ridley who had 54 yards 2 touchdowns and LA Charger safety Derwin James who had 7 tackles and 1 sack.
Voting can be done here.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.