Melania Trump, on Africa tour, visits baby clinic in Ghana
First lady Melania Trump arrives at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Carolyn Kaster)
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE | October 2, 2018 at 6:21 AM CDT - Updated October 2 at 7:41 AM

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Melania Trump is visiting a baby clinic at a hospital in Ghana.

At the Greater Accra Regional Hospital at Ridge on Tuesday the U.S. first lady saw how babies are weighed — in sacks hung from a hook on a scale. She also saw how vitamins are administered to babies and toured a neonatal intensive care unit.

The stop was her first after arriving in the West African nation on Tuesday morning. It was meant to highlight her interest in child welfare.

Mrs. Trump held a baby boy as she toured old and new wings of the hospital in the capital of Accra and distributed gifts of teddy bears wrapped in baby blankets.

She also plans to visit Malawi, Kenya and Egypt on her first extended solo international trip as first lady.

First lady Melania Trump embraces flower girl Lillian Naa Adai Sai, 8, as she receives flowers as she arrives at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. Samuel Kumah, Chief of Protocol, is standing second from left. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
First lady Melania Trump is greeted by Ghana's first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo as she arrives at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
First lady Melania Trump is greeted by Ghana's first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo as she arrives at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
First lady Melania Trump walks with Ghana's first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo as she arrives at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. First lady Melania Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
First lady Melania Trump walks with Ghana's first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo as she arrives at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. First lady Melania Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
First lady Melania Trump is greeted by Ghana's first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo as she arrives at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. First lady Melania Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
First lady Melania Trump embraces flower girl Lillian Naa Adai Sai, 8, as she receives flowers upon arriving at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. First lady Melania Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
First lady Melania Trump and Ghana's first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo watch dancers during an arrival ceremony at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. First lady Melania Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
First lady Melania Trump and Ghana's first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo watch dancers during an arrival ceremony at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. First lady Melania Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
