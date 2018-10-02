EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A mild start with some patchy dense fog developing this morning. Partly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures reaching the upper 80s and light south winds. A slight chance for an isolated shower or two this afternoon, but most places will remain dry. Partly cloudy and warm through midweek with temperatures nearing 90 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Chances for rain return to the forecast Friday and continue through the weekend. A few scattered showers and thundershowers are possible during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will fall a little bit back to the mid 80s this weekend and another cold front is expected sometime next week.