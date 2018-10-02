Nacogdoches Law Enforcement Throwdown may develop better attitudes toward the badge

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A person in law enforcement depends on public trust to do their job effectively. However, not everyone has a favorable perception of those behind the badge.
An event in Nacogdoches called ‘Law Enforcement Throwdown’ is hoping to change that for kids at an early age. It’s a simple game of washers where a sixth-grade girl is more on target than a man carrying a gun.
It's all in fun, but it's primarily about relationships says outdoor education teacher Shawn Lucena.
"We don't want them to be afraid of them. We want them to respect them, but we wanted them to know them on a personal level."
SFA professor of elementary education, Dr. Leah Kahn is interested in the assignment.
"Middle schoolers are kinda an interesting breed. They are very social justice oriented and fairness oriented," said the former middle school science teacher.
Negative opinions can be formed early in life. It's developed with all the politically charged issues on social media and the likelihood that some children know someone behind bars.
Kahn created pre and post surveys for the children to find out if positive interaction could shape long-lasting attitudes.
“What we hope to do after that is actually follow one of the grade levels longitudinally and perhaps give them the survey again to see if there were any long-lasting effects from the event.”
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Rodriguez has an idea the results will be favorable.
"I was here yesterday. As soon as I walked up they yelled, 'Hey, Rodriguez. How you doing and thank you for coming back.'"
Sixth-grader Keyona Medford recognizes the hard work put in by law enforcement.
"They're saving us, not just sitting back, laying on the couch, watching TV, they're helping us."
Classmate, Keiran Middlebrook has a similar attitude about officers.
“They can have guns on them and guns can be scary to some people, but overall I think, most people realize they keep us safe."
This relationship building between future adults may soon pay off for a better and safer community.
