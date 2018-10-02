SFA basketball back for redemption after loss to Texas Tech

“This year’s team is so different than last year’s team even though we return a lot,” Keller said. “The roles have changed so much even though the personnel hasn’t. “Just going down the line, I’m anxious to see Aaron Augustin grow into a true leader and how he embraces that because all he has done is ever win. And I’m eager to see Kevon Harris become a really dominant leader. Then you move over to what can Shannon Bogues do in his final year of basketball and TJ Holyfield - even though he has won so much and has a chance to become the school’s leading scorer, rebounder and shot blocker - he’s almost under the radar and the question with him is how is he going to embrace being responsible for leading this team?”