SFA Ladyjacks announce 2018-19 regular season schedule

From the Stephen F. Austin State University Athletic Department
NACOGDOCHES, TX (News Release) - For the third straight season, the 'Jacks will begin the regular season on the road against a tough opponent, as they have been chosen to participate in the Preseason WNIT and drew the University of Miami in a first round match-up on November 9. Following that match-up, the 'Jacks will play two other opponents yet to be named in the tournament, before returning home for their first home games of the season as part of a stretch where the 'Jacks play four of five games at William R. Johnson Coliseum. That stretch includes home games against Our Lady of the Lake (Nov. 20) and Wiley College (Dec. 1).
“We very much have a balanced schedule this year that will test us in a variety of ways and ultimately prepare us for Southland Conference play”, said SFA Head Coach Mark Kellogg. “We will get thrown into the fire with the University of Miami and two other opponents in the pre-season WNIT. Miami is a traditional NCAA tournament team and will be big and athletic. We will play Tulsa at home in November and then finish the month at Texas Tech. We get a return home game and stiff competition from a talented Montana State team in early December as well as a really good Texas Southern team after finals week. We will head to Albuquerque to play in the New Mexico Tournament right before Christmas and we will get challenged against some quality opponents.”
The 'Jacks will close out the 2018 calendar year with a final non-conference match-up with Cameron University at home on December 29th.
“We will have a great opportunity to develop our identity and establish some roles this season with the non-conference schedule”, Kellogg added. "We have a lot of work to do between now and Jan. 2nd.
Opening up the conference slate once again with a match-up against Southeastern Louisiana, the 'Jacks will begin their journey through SLC play on Jan. 2nd.
A total of eight games are to be played by the Ladyjacks in February, beginning a jaunt to Huntsville to face rival Sam Houston State (Feb. 2). A pair of home contests versus Houston Baptist (Feb. 6) and Lamar (Feb. 9) await the 'Jacks following the rivalry contest, followed by three straight road games at McNeese (Feb. 13), Northwestern State (Feb. 16) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Feb. 20). Rounding out the month of February will be home tilts versus Incarnate Word (Feb. 23) and Central Arkansas (Feb. 27).
Of the three last regular season contests scheduled for the 'Jacks in March, the final two will be at home following a trip to Beaumont on March 2. The Ladyjacks close out the regular season with home games against Abilene Christian (March 6) and Sam Houston State (March 9).
Season ticket packages for SFA’s 2018-19 campaign are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting SFATickets.com.