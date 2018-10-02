TDCJ tracking teams assisting with Houston County manhunt

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A manhunt is underway in Houston County after a man who was found sleeping in what turned out to be a stolen vehicle Monday morning fled into a wooded area off of County Road 1050.
According to a press release from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, authorities believe the man who fled is John Paul Kennedy, 37. Kennedy is wanted on a parole warrant.
Shortly before 10 a.m. Monday morning, a passerby noticed a vehicle in the woods off of CR 1050. The individual went to check on the vehicle and its occupants, and he or she found a man sleeping inside, the press release stated.
When the person asked the man’s name, he allegedly replied, “John.”
“Not having any cell service, they backed away from the vehicle as they were attempting to call the sheriff’s office and that’s when the occupant grabbed a backpack and ran off into the woods,” the press release stated. “Sgt. McCreight responded to the location and discovered that the vehicle was in fact stolen several days earlier.”
At that point, tracking teams from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice were notified, and they responded to the scene. The suspect is described as a white man with a thin build who is about 6 feet tall, the press release stated.
He was dressed in black, cargo-type pants and a “woodland” camo shirt.
