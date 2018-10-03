Astros ready to defend World Championship

Houston, TX (KTRE) - The Houston Astros are continuing their story book run. Just a few years ago the team was in the cellar of the the rankings. Now they enter the 2018 postseason with the second best record in all of baseball.
The quest to repeat as World Champions will begin on Friday when they host the Indians in game 1 of the American League Divisional Series.
Game 1 will be Friday at 1:05 pm from Minute Maid Park in Houston. Justin Verlander will put his 16-9 record and 2.52 ERA against Corey Kluber’s 20-7 record with a 2.89 ERA.
Game 2 will be Saturday back in Houston with a first pitch time scheduled for 3:37 pm. It is set to be Gerrit Cole (15-5, 2.88 ERA) versus Carlos Carrasco (17-10, 3.38 ERA) .
Game 3 will move the series to Cleveland with a time not set yet. The Astros will send Dallas Keuchel (12-11, 3.74 ERA) to the mound against Mike Clevinger (13-8, 3.02 ERA).
All the games will be on TBS.
Game 4 if necessary will be in Cleveland on Tuesday if neccessary and game 5 if necessary will be back in Houston.
