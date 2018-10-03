Missing 5-year-old found safe

UPDATE: Officials say a missing 5-year-old has been found safe.
Previous story:
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX (KTRE) -Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday they are assisting Alto police with the search for a 5-year-old child. The child is described to be a white male and is reported to be wearing Spider-Man pajamas. He was last seen at his grandmother’s house in Alto, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Jame Campbell.
Campbell reported that they have brought in dogs from TDCJ and a helicopter from DPS to assist in the search.
Details are limited at this time. KLTV has a crew en route and will continue to provide updates and details become available.
Anyone who has seen the boy or has information on his whereabouts is asked contact local law enforcement.
