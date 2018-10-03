Cushing Bearkats flying under the radar with a chip on their shoulder

CUSHING, TX (KTRE) -
The Cushing Bearkats are starting to make a buzz Region 3 of 2A DI. Minus a week 2 game with Mt. Enterprise being canceled due to weather the team is 3-0 with the chance to make it a perfect 4-0 this Friday when they travel to All Saints in Tyler.
The team has a new energy and swagger under first year head coach Josh Moore.
“He is a great coach,” senior Michael Rohlf said. "He is one of the best we have had. He motivates us to be the best we can be.
The most wins the Bearkats have gotten to this century in a single season is 5. They did that in 2004, 2007 and 2015. The last time on record that they got to six wins was in 1970.
Rohlf believes the team will do that this year.
“Everybody is tough on the team,” Rohlf said. “Everyone wants to fly to the ball. We got a crazy good backfield. We have receivers that can run and make plays.”
Coach Moore joined the program after spending the previous five as an assistant in Alto. Last year he got a first hand experience of how tough the team was.
“My first thing I said in the locker room was I id not come over here to loose,” Moore said. “My expectation this year is not to loose and for us to make the playoffs. Last year, when I was Alto we played Cushing and they got after our tails. I knew they had talent. We just have to get in and work with it now. They key to our winning is to play hard nosed football, stop the run and eliminate turnovers. That has been our motto all year.”
