Cushing Bearkats flying under the radar with a chip on their shoulder

“My first thing I said in the locker room was I id not come over here to loose,” Moore said. “My expectation this year is not to loose and for us to make the playoffs. Last year, when I was Alto we played Cushing and they got after our tails. I knew they had talent. We just have to get in and work with it now. They key to our winning is to play hard nosed football, stop the run and eliminate turnovers. That has been our motto all year.”