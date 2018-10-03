LIVE: Actor, musician John Schneider speaks to East Texas Now

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A “Dancing with the Stars” cast member will be making a stop in East Texas.
Actor and musician, John Schneider, who is known for his roles as Bo Duke on “The Dukes of Hazzard” and Jonathon Kent on “Smallville” will be joining East Texas via Skype for an exclusive interview.
Schneider is one of the cast members on Season 27 of “Dancing with the Stars.” According to the “Dancing with the Stars” web site, his professional dance partner is Emma Slater.
Schneider also starred in Tyler Perry’s “The Haves and the Have Nots,” the website stated.
“In addition to his extensive acting career, he is a celebrated country music artist with 10 albums to his credit and four #1 singles on the Billboard Country chart,” the website stated. “This year, Schneider has launched an ambitious 52-song project, ‘The Odyssey,’ releasing a song a week through 2018. A greatest hits collection is also due in October.”
The other cast members include Alexis Ren, Bobby Bones, Danelle Umstead, DeMarcus Ware, Evanna Lynch, Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Mary Lou Retton, Milo Manheim, Nikki Glaser, and Tinashe.
“Dancing with the Stars” is live on KLTV, an ABC affiliate, Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 p.m.
