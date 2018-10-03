EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Partly cloudy and very warm again today. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s this afternoon with a breeze out of the south. Tomorrow will start out in the 70s with highs back in the upper 80s, close to 90 degrees, by afternoon. A slight chance for rain returns to the forecast on Friday and increases through the weekend. Best chances for rain will be during the afternoon hours. More clouds and the chance for rain will cool temperatures a little bit with highs in the mid 80s this weekend. Chances for rain increase even more early next week ahead of the next cold front.