Nacogdoches city council approves camera equipment purchase for police department

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - On Tuesday night, the Nacogdoches City Council voted to approve the purchase of new video camera equipment for the police department.
Almost $400,000 will be spent on body cameras and to upgrade the camera systems. Confiscated money collected from drug arrests will be used to make the purchase. The purchase will include body cameras for each officer and detective, as well as upgraded camera systems that will show much clearer detail, the police told us in September.
“Right now the system that we’ve got, they use channels on the audio, so if you get too many people scene they start kicking each other off. You’ll get the video, but you may not get the audio,” said Nacogdoches Police Chief Jim Sevey.
Sevey explained how the current camera system, used by patrol officers, is failing at a pace no longer acceptable by the standards of current technology.
“In the video quality, the technology we have right now is very much antiquated,” Sevey said. “It is not of the quality that we would like, the clarity is not there. The ability to see things in low light is not there.”
The timeframe for the purchase has not been stated at this time.
