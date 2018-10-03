Nacogdoches police: Fourth person arrested in connection to fatal 2017 home invasion

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police reported a fourth arrest has been made in connection to a fatal 2017 home invasion.
According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, 27-year-old Jamal Denard Brown, of Houston, was arrested in Houston on a capital murder warrant from Nacaogdoches. They reported that he was transported back to Nacogdoches on Tuesday.
Brown is the fourth person arrested in the homicide investigation. In September, the Nacogdoches police reported three people had been arrested in connection to the death of Joey D. Gipson, 22, who was killed during apparent home invasion.
The apparent home invasion occurred in the 700 block of Arthur Weaver Street near the Eliza Street intersection in January 2017. According to the Nacogdoches police, there was a confrontation between Gipson and the suspects during the invasion, and he was fatally shot.
According to a press release from the department, Kasey Rashad Brown, Rassium Franklin and Patrick Hughey were arrested in September and charged in connection to the investigation.
The Nacogdoches Police Department reported the investigation is still active.