Neal McCoy to recite Pledge of Allegiance for 1000th time

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV/KTRE) - For three years, entertainer Neal McCoy has been saying the pledge of allegiance live on Facebook. On Wednesday, he will reach his 1000th day to recite the pledge.
McCoy said it’s been quite a commitment, but he is serious about his patriotism.
“My mother, being from another country, just taught us to understand the rights and freedoms that you have in the greatest country on Earth, because not everyone’s got them,” McCoy said.
He will be reciting the pledge live on Facebook; that’s where also holds a live chat every day called ‘Just Talkin’", where he shares whatever is on his mind and gives shout-outs to those who are watching. He typically does the pledge to the flag in his yard in Gregg County, but for his 1000th pledge, he’ll be saying it from the Dallas Cowboys main office in Frisco.
He will recite the pledge with the Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders and stream it live on the Neal McCoy Facebook page around 7 p.m. Wednesday. He chose the Cowboys office because they do “a lot of U.S.O tours and volunteering, so I wanted to spend time with those girls and that entire organization.”
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.