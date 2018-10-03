Patchy Fog Possible Overnight; Otherwise, Warm and Muggy

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Be on the lookout for another round of some patchy, dense fog that could form overnight and continue through the mid-morning hours on Thursday.
The ridge of high pressure that is having an influence on our weather right now will shift away from our area by this Friday and upcoming weekend. In return, this will open up the door and lead to scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms returning to the forecast. At this time, we have the rain chance only at 20% on Friday and 30% on both days this weekend, which means rain coverage will be scattered at best.
Despite the scattered showers coming into play this weekend and continuing through next week, it will remain unseasonably warm and humid with highs in the middle-to-upper 80′s through next week. At this point, there are no signs of any cold fronts moving through the Piney Woods and giving us any relief.
