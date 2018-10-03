Plan in works to keep Toys R Us alive

(RNN) – Hold the play phone on the demise of Toys R Us.
A planned bankruptcy auction for the once-giant retailer’s intellectual assets – everything from the very name of Toys R Us to the image of Geoffrey the Giraffe – has been canceled, according to Reuters.
The consortium of major lenders to the bankrupt company has instead decided to try to revive the brand.
Reuters cited a court filing for its report.
The lenders, according to the report, “aim to open a new Toys R Us and Babies R Us branding company that maintains existing global license agreements and can invest and develop new retail shops.”
Toys R Us announced it was effectively ceasing operations in March, and in June closed the last of its stores.
It filed for bankruptcy last year. A private equity consortium led by KKR Group and including Bain Capital made a leveraged purchase of Toys R Us in 2005, and the company struggled under the debt used for the buyout. The company's debt payments were as high as $400 million a year, and were particularly crushing when the recession hit in 2008.
Meanwhile, the Washington Post reported on Monday that former employees will soon be getting severance payments out of a fund set up by KKR and Bain, in a rare bankruptcy victory for workers.
A representative from an industry labor group, Rise Up Retail, told the paper, “Bain and KKR made an investment that resulted in a lot of harm for families and communities, and the responsible thing to do is step up and pay workers what they are owed.”
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.