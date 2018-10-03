Trial dates set for Texas nurse accused of murder, assault of patients

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Trial dates have been set for a Texas nurse accused of inserting air into patients' arterial lines and allegedly causing the death of some of those patients.
William Davis, 34, of Hallsville was indicted in June on one count of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Aug. 28, new indictments were filed for three counts of aggravated assault and one count of first-degree murder.
According to Smith County online judicial records, three trial dates have been set for Davis.
On Dec. 3, 2018, Davis is set to appear in Judge Christi Kennedy’s court to stand trial for one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
On May 20, 2019, he is set to appear in Kennedy’s court again in connection with three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
And on Sept. 23, 2019, a trial is slated for Davis' capital murder charge and two additional aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.
The charges stem from allegations that Davis caused death or harm by intentionally introducing air into the arterial systems of patients.
Davis, who was a registered nurse at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, is accused of tampering with multiple patients at the Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler. Davis allegedly injected air into the arterial lines of at least seven patients at the hospital, officials say. Two of those patients died and two others were left in a vegetative state.
