Volleyball: Lufkin, Central Heights pick up wins, Huntington falls to Carthage

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Tuesday was a big night for High School Volleyball in East Texas.
In Nacogdoches County Central Heights hosted Diboll. The Lady Blue Devils won in 3 sets but Diboll did put up a good fight. The final numbers were 25-10, 25-20, 28-26,
Just down the road from that 3A game, Lufkin improved to 7-1 in district with a convincing 3 set win over Nacogdoches, 25-7, 25-6, 25-8.
It was a tight won in Huntington as the Lady Devils lost to Carthage 3-1. The final numbers were 23-25, 25-23, 17-25, 19-25.
