5 arrested in connection to car burglaries in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office have made several arrests in connection to an ongoing investigation into recent car burglaries.
According to the sheriff’s office, Mason Thurman, 17, Michael Ries, 18, and Aaron Ainsworth, 18, all from Nacogdoches, were arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. John Dawson, 17, and David Montoya, 18, also from Nacogdoches, were charged with tampering with evidence as well as engaging in organized criminal activity.
The sheriff’s office reported the teenagers were arrested in connection to a report of two vehicles burglarized in a subdivision near County Road 816 on Sept. 29. The office believe other vehicles were also “rummaged through." Two handguns and a scope were reported missing.
NCSO reported deputies learned during the investigation that the individuals involved had attempted to sell some of the stolen property. It is reported the office obtained video evidence of the individuals being in possession of some of stolen property as they attempted to sell it. According to the office, the deputies were then able to identify the individuals and linked them to the burglaries.
The sheriff’s office obtained warrant for arrest for the five suspects on Monday. Three of them were arrested on Monday while the rest were arrest on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The teenagers were all booked into the Nacogdoches County jail.
The individuals are also suspected to have been involved in car burglaries that occurred earlier this year in a subdivision near Appleby Sand Road, according to the sheriff’s office.
NCSO said the investigation is still ongoing.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.