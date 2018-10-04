Better East Texas: Express your political opinion by voting, not arguing

You have until October 9 - but don’t wait until then. Take this right … this responsibility … seriously and get registered. You will then have a few weeks to do a little research on the candidates before early voting opens on October 22. Or you can go old school and wait until November 6 to cast your ballot. Then and only then do you truly have a seat at the table on political discussions. Help shape the future of Texas and our nation and commit to vote. It is painless, takes just a little time considering the weight of the responsibility and it will make for a Better East Texas.