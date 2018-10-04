Better East Texas: Express your political opinion by voting, not arguing

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The November midterm elections are fast approaching, and numerous statewide races will be decided as well, from the vote on November 6.
Political discussions have dominated social media, traditional media and face-to-face debates for months. Just about everyone has participated in one or, in most cases, more than one discussion. But, if history is a predictor of the future, only a small percentage of registered voters will decide the fate of candidates willing to serve as elected officials.
In the 2014 mid-term elections, only 33 percent of registered voters in Texas turned out. Think about it: only one in three proud Texans turned out to vote.
So, before you make that next snarky social media post or engage in a political debate with a friend or family member, register to vote. Go online to https://www.votetexas.gov/ or make the quick trip to your county registrar, your local library, post office or even you nearby high school.
You have until October 9 - but don’t wait until then. Take this right … this responsibility … seriously and get registered. You will then have a few weeks to do a little research on the candidates before early voting opens on October 22. Or you can go old school and wait until November 6 to cast your ballot. Then and only then do you truly have a seat at the table on political discussions. Help shape the future of Texas and our nation and commit to vote. It is painless, takes just a little time considering the weight of the responsibility and it will make for a Better East Texas.
Copyright 2018 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.