Closing arguments set in Chicago officer's murder trial

CHICAGO (AP) — Attorneys in the murder trial of a white Chicago police officer who shot black teenager Laquan McDonald 16 times are poised to make their final pitch to the jury.
Testimony wrapped up Wednesday in the trial of Officer Jason Van Dyke. The judge then announced that closing arguments would begin on Thursday morning.
Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and official misconduct in the 2014 shooting of McDonald. Prosecutors contend the shooting was not justified. Van Dyke's attorneys argue that Van Dyke was in fear for his life and acted properly in shooting the teenager, who was armed with a knife.
Key in the trial is video that shows Van Dyke opening fire as McDonald walks at an angle away from him.