Coutee ready to take part in Governor’s Cup against Dallas

DALLAS, TX (KTRE) - Keke Coutee is set to be the second Lufkin native to take part in the Govorner’s Cup, the name given to the game between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys.
Coutee set a Texans record last week when he had 11 catches and 109 yards in his debut performance which saw the Texans pick up a win in overtime.
Since 2002, the series is tied at 7-7. The Texans have the edge in preseason action but the Cowboys are 3-1 in regular season showdowns. Before 2002, Dallas dominated the series against the Houston Oilers.
Growing up in Lufkin, Coutee was in an area that has split loyalties to both the Texans and the Cowboys.
“I didn’t have a favorite team,” Coutee said. “I was just a football fan. I understand it’s a big game. Both teams are in the state and it’s always good to beat your rival.”
Missing from the Cowboys this year is Dez Bryant. Bryant was let go on April 13, ending a 7-year relationship between the former Lufkin Panther and the Cowboys.
A match up with two Lufkin receivers is something Coutee dreamed of.
"Me and Dez are very close," Coutee said. "I’m sure you guys see us always going back and forth on Twitter. So, we stay in contact as much as we can. When he was playing at Lufkin, I watched him a lot. Growing up, all of the kids wanted to be like Dez. Him being around for some part of my life is good.”
With #88 gone from Dallas it will be interesting to see if many of the Dez supporters in Lufkin will drop their Cowboys loyalty and root for Coutee Sunday night.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.