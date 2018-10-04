Mahomes, Watt headline NFL player of the month honors

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KLTV) - Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes is still bringing in honors after hot start to his season with the Kansas City Chiefs.
After securing Offensive Player of the Week honors for weeks 1 and 2, Mahomes was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month.
On Monday night, Mahomes led a 10 point comeback in the fourth quarter over Denver to keep the Chiefs undefeated.
On the defensive side of the ball, Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt brought home the AFC Defensive Player of the Month honor. Watt had three sacks against the Giants in Week 2 and a key strip-sack against the Colts.
